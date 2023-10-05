Man shot and killed by police in Taylorsville following domestic violence situation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police in Taylorsville after officers responded to a domestic violence situation.

Police did not disclose the man's identity, only saying he was about 33-34 years old.

The incident first began at around 10 p.m. at a home in the area of 5000 South 3800 West.

Officers responded to the scene on reports that a man and woman were involved in some sort of domestic violence incident and the man was intoxicated.

Once police arrived in the area, they found the woman and a small child were able to escape from the home but discovered the man was armed inside.

It's unclear if the woman and child were injured in any way but police said they weren't aware of any injuries.

"The male inside the residence began firing rounds inside the residence and also from inside to outside the residence as that was going on, they were attempting to call and negotiate with him and were not having success with that," explained Lt. Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department.

It's unclear if the shots fired by the man were directed at responding officers.

"All I know is that there were shots that were fired inside the residence and there were also shots that were fired from inside the residence to outside the residence at different times in the evening while we were here," Cheshire said.

At some point, Lt. Cheshire reported the man exited the home and was shot by police.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As officials responded, a shelter-in-place order was in effect for neighboring residences. That order has since been terminated and residents are able to freely come and go from their homes.

No officers were reported to have sustained injuries in the incident, Lt. Cheshire said.

Now, an investigation into the incident is being handled by a separate police agency, as is the protocol for officer-involved critical incidents.