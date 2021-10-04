Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot and killed Monday morning in West Valley City

items.[0].image.alt
West Valley City Police Department (via Facebook)
FILE
Blue template (1).jpg
Posted at 8:35 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 10:35:54-04

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was pronounced dead after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a house Monday morning.

According to the West Valley City police department, the unidentified man was found by first responders at 3800 S. 4200 W. after 911 calls around 7 a.m.

It's still early in the police investigation but they don't believe suspect(s) are still in area.

Officers are looking at the home the man was found in front of to see if there is a connection. They are also gathering information from witnesses and evidence.

If you have any information about the shooting you're asked to call 801-840-4000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere