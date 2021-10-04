Man shot and killed Monday morning in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was pronounced dead after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a house Monday morning.

According to the West Valley City police department, the unidentified man was found by first responders at 3800 S. 4200 W. after 911 calls around 7 a.m.

It's still early in the police investigation but they don't believe suspect(s) are still in area.

Officers are looking at the home the man was found in front of to see if there is a connection. They are also gathering information from witnesses and evidence.

If you have any information about the shooting you're asked to call 801-840-4000.