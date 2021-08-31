Man shot in his apartment by two men wearing all black in West Valley City, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot after two men showed up at his apartment door dressed in all black, according to police.

The shooting happened at 9:14 p.m. Monday at 3810 South Redwood.

According to a police statement, the 29 year old man reported that he was cooking dinner when he heard a knock on his apartment door.

He answered it and two men wearing all black were standing outside. One of them shot the 29 year old twice.

The 29 year old told police he retreated inside the apartment and the suspects followed. Words were exchanged between the three men prior to the suspects leaving.

Multiple police units were deployed to the scene and a suspect vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to catch up to it, but we’re unsuccessful.

Investigators are now following up on leads and waiting to interview the victim, who is recovering and in serious but stable condition.