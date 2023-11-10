Man shot, killed after approaching law enforcement with 'large blunt object' after car chase

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Sheriff's Office has placed a deputy on routine administrative leave after a car chase through Wasatch County ended with a wanted man fatally shot early Thursday morning.

At 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a Summit County deputy attempted a traffic stop after noticing a vehicle was registered to a male with an active no-bail warrant for his arrest in the Kamas area.

The driver evaded the traffic stop and led the pursuit into Wasatch County where he crashed on Bench Creek Road. The driver emerged from their car after the crash and approached the deputy with a 'large blunt object'. The deputy responded by discharging their firearm and immediately began administering life-saving measures.

The driver was declared to be deceased at the scene, the involved deputy has been placed on routine paid administrative leave.

The warrant for the driver's arrest originates from felony convictions of criminal mischief in 2018 where he allegedly damaged the power supply to 'vital community infrastructure' serving parts of Wasatch and Summit Counties.

In August 2023, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve an eviction notice to this individual remotely.

The Utah Attorney General's Office is currently conducting the investigation.