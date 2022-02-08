Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man struck by car early Tuesday morning while walking in road

items.[0].image.alt
Pexels
car crash autoped police road accident stock file photo generic image graphic (2).jpg
Posted at 12:24 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 14:24:30-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a car crash that seriously injured a 37-year-old man early Tuesday morning.

Preliminary findings are that the man was walking in the lane of travel near 5200 West Amelia Earhart Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the road with multiple head injuries, and began performing first aid. He was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police reported that the driver was cooperating and did not show signs of impairment.

Anyone with additional information about this crash should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22--23333.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere