Man struck by car early Tuesday morning while walking in road

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a car crash that seriously injured a 37-year-old man early Tuesday morning.

Preliminary findings are that the man was walking in the lane of travel near 5200 West Amelia Earhart Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the road with multiple head injuries, and began performing first aid. He was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police reported that the driver was cooperating and did not show signs of impairment.

Anyone with additional information about this crash should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22--23333.