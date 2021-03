SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man in his early 50s was critically injured Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while crossing a South Salt Lake street.

A South Salt Lake Police spokesman said it happened shortly before 9:30 at the intersection of 2700 S State St.

A critical accident reconstruction team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene, showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation.