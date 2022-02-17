Man who allegedly slashed SLC woman's throat charged with attempted murder

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has charged a man with the attempted murder of a Salt Lake City woman stemming from a February 6, 2022 attack.

Eric Jones, 30, is accused of attempting to murder the woman by slashing her neck.

In addition to attempted murder, Jones is charged with burglary, robbery, and other related charges.

Salt Lake Police began an investigation into this case after responding to a call at 850 South West Temple Street about a woman bleeding heavily from her neck.

Officers on the scene found the injured woman, and paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she underwent emergency, life-saving surgery.

Police are reporting that this "appears to be a random and a stranger-on-stranger attack."

According to court documents, the victim invited Jones into her apartment and allowed him to take a shower.

After getting out of the shower, Jones became “enraged” when the victim asked him to leave the apartment, so he allegedly assaulted her and left.

During the investigation, Salt Lake Police discovered that the victim’s credit cards had been used throughout the Salt Lake Valley, and received surveillance video from various locations.

Jones is accused of taking the victim’s credit cards from her purse.

Salt Lake City patrol officers located Jones near 130 South 500 East on February 11 and booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.