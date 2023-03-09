Man who died in backcountry ski accident was father of 3, author

SALT LAKE CITY — The man who died in a backcountry ski accident on Tuesday is being remembered as a father of three young boys and an author of one book.

Kyle Mortensen, 37, was reported overdue at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and was found dead in a tree well shortly after.

His wife was able to provide a GPS location to rescuers who found him. It's believed he hit a tree and fell into the well.

A Gofundme created by loved ones described Mortensen as someone who "left this world too early."

"Kyle David Mortensen was a wonderful Husband, Father, Son, Brother, and Friend," the fundraiser reads.

He was the father to three young boys aged seven, four and 7-months-old.

He was also the author of a book titled "Mists of Iga (Sons of Yokai)," published in October 2020.

Money raised will provide for the children's future education in their father's memory, the fundraiser states. "Your generosity means more to us than you will know."