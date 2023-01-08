Watch Now
Man who fell after exiting TRAX City Center stop dies after train strikes him

Posted at 7:52 PM, Jan 07, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — A 61 year-old man who apparently fell after exiting a TRAX train at the Mall/City Center stop has died after the train struck him.

Authorities believe he may have hit his head, and the TRAX operator was unaware he had fallen before moving the train.

A bus bridge will serve the area, as the train will not be moving while the investigation continues.

