Man who suffered cardiac arrest at SLC airport saved by team of medical professionals

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who went into cardiac arrest earlier this month at Salt lake City Airport had a team of emergency medical professionals spring into action to save his life, though all were strangers to each other.

Peter Wall was heading home to Florida after a ten day trip to Park City at the airport when when he suddenly slumped over in his wheelchair, unconscious, jaw clenched, prompting his family to search desperately for a doctor in the airport.

They found Dr. Anna Shukula in the Delta lounge, an emergency medicine resident who was only there because her flight had been delayed by several hours.

She immediately began emergency procedures to clear his airway and start his heart, and was soon joined by Dr. Collin Swenson, a specialist in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Emory University, who used a defibrillation mask and chest compressions to keep his heart beating before paramedics arrived.

But they had another emergency expert who also joined in saving Wall's life; Peter Lane, a former flight nurse,

"It really was kind of the best people to have in this type of circumstance, a critical care physician, a flight nurse, an emergency medicine physician, because a lot of us do this on a regular basis and we were able to kind of begin the resuscitation," said Dr. Shukula.

They gave Wall several shocks to keep his heart going, and said they lost his pulse several times so kept working on him for several minutes.

"I moved from the airway to the chest and then was giving some chest compressions until the paramedics kind of took over and put on a device that provides mechanical compressions called the Lucas device," said Dr. Swenson.

Lane said he wasn't supposed to be in the Delta lounge, as he and a friend decided to take a later flight than originally planned, when Andrew Wall ran in frantically asking for help.

He said he helped Dr. Shukula with chest compressions to keep Wall alive.

"We'd do chest compressions for, you know, about two minutes . . . but at one point we'd stop, we'd check a pulse and you'd have a pulse and then, within, I don't know, 30 seconds we would lose it again and, it just started right back up," he said.

"I remember people kept saying, do we have Epinephrine, do we have these medicines that we would normally keep and that we have in a hospital."

They said they worked like a pit crew to keep Wall alive, and received news from his family that he's doing well despite some broken ribs from their rescue efforts.

How did they find out he was doing fine? It turns out that Dr. Shukula left her iPad in the Delta lounge, and had VIP treatment to get it back.

"I'm just a resident but they sent one of their Porsches to go pick up my iPad . . . and with it they brought back Mr Wall's business card."

She was able to email the family and find out Wall had made a complete recovery.

"I did not have a business card and it sort of would be a breach of protocol to to, to call the hospital and inquire about his well-being," said Dr. Swenson, "I was absolutely floored that he had not only survived but he had left the hospital."

Andrew Wall says he knew Peter was going to be fine on the way to the hospital.

"e were going towards the ambulance and he opened his eyes and was responding up to us with blinks and then we were getting in in the car and he's complaining about the bumpy roads," he said.

"And that's, you know, that's when I knew, I think things were kind of ok."

Wall said, "This is a miracle in my, in my eyes, you know, for you guys being able there to having the resources, the limited resources that you guys had.

"I know that you guys made the difference and I really appreciate it. Thank you so much."

