Man who went missing in eastern Utah wilderness found, recovering from hypothermia

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — A man who was reported missing near Spirit Lake in Daggett County has been found.

Search and rescue crews worked tirelessly through the rain, snow and mud to find him.

Sheriff Erik Bailey said the man went up Friday to tear down his summer camp. When he didn’t return Sunday, his family notified law enforcement.

“He didn’t have anything other than Levi’s and a shirt,” said Bailey.

Crews searched until dark Sunday. They found the man’s camp as well as his jacket, cell phone, and horses — just not him. They believe one of his horses was spooked and he took off trying to bring it back.

“It was raining and sleeting. It got down to mid-to-low thirties last night,” said Bailey.

Volunteers started the search again Monday morning. Bailey said 125 people gave up their holiday to be there.

“We probably had 35 to 50 people on horses up here. We had a huge turnout, you couldn’t have asked for better help,” he said.

Once conditions cleared up, around mid-afternoon, a Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted the man alive and four miles away from his camp.

“I was surprised. I didn’t think we were going to get lucky,” said Bailey.

The helicopter was able to rescue the man and fly him to a hospital in Vernal where he will be treated for hypothermia.

“The conditions in the mountains could change in five minutes. That’s what gets a lot of people in trouble, they don’t realize,” said Bailey.

The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office has not released the man’s identity, but officials said they believe he’s from the Henefer area.