Man with a gun arrested at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — A man found in possession of a firearm on City Creek Center property was arrested Friday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department worked in collaboration with the Unified Police Department in making the arrest.

This investigation started at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday when a Unified Police Officer, working an overtime security shift at City Creek Center, requested an agency assist from SLCPD to contact a potentially armed individual.

During the investigation, SLCPD learned that City Creek Center security observed a person loitering on City Creek Center property, and asked the person to leave and issued a formal trespass notice.

Later in the day, the subject returned and was again contacted by City Creek Center.

While being contacted the second time, the subject made statements indicating he had access to a weapon. City Creek Center security immediately contacted the Unified Police officer and later the SLCPD to arrest the individual and to ensure the safety of the center’s customers.

Law enforcement took the subject into custody without incident.

During the investigation, police recovered a firearm.

The suspect, a 31-year-old from Texas, was arrested and transported to the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building.

There were no interruptions to City Creek Center operations. The intent of the subject remains under investigation.

In a news release, the Salt Lake City Police Department said it appreciates the assistance from City Creek Center administration, its security staff, the Unified Police Department and Utah Transit Authority for their dedicated assistance safely resolving this situation.

Criminal charges in this matter are pending. As such, the identity of the subject arrested is not being released at this time.