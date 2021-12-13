Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man, woman fighting in Salt Lake City intersection draws large police presence

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
This file photo shows a Salt Lake City police cruiser
file slcpd.jpg
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 16:31:12-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A gun seen during a fight in an intersection caused quite a scene Monday afternoon.

Lieutenant Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department told FOX 13, an officer saw a man and a woman physically fighting in the middle of the intersection at 3100 South and State Street.

The officer went to intervene because he thought he saw a firearm in one of their hands, which led to a short foot chase.

Lt. Wian said both people were taken into custody safely and the gun was recovered without shots fired.

The incident drew a large police response to the scene because of the reported gun over the radio.

What led up to the argument remained under investigation. No further details were released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere