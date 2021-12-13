Man, woman fighting in Salt Lake City intersection draws large police presence

SALT LAKE CITY — A gun seen during a fight in an intersection caused quite a scene Monday afternoon.

Lieutenant Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department told FOX 13, an officer saw a man and a woman physically fighting in the middle of the intersection at 3100 South and State Street.

The officer went to intervene because he thought he saw a firearm in one of their hands, which led to a short foot chase.

Lt. Wian said both people were taken into custody safely and the gun was recovered without shots fired.

The incident drew a large police response to the scene because of the reported gun over the radio.

What led up to the argument remained under investigation. No further details were released.