Mandatory evacuations remain as Parleys Canyon Fire just 10% contained

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — While the Parleys Canyon Fire in Summit County has been mapped at just 539 acres, it remains only 10 percent contained with mandatory evacuation orders still in effect Monday.

A determination on when evacuations will be lifted or reduced will be evaluated throughout the day. Up to 8,000 homes remain under evacuation for Lambs Canyon, Pinebrook and Summit Park residents.

@UtahWildfire / Twitter

According to an update early Monday, "Team #4 is working closely with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to evaluate when it is safe to lift evacuations, once the eastern side of the fire perimeter is secured."

Officials say the fire's behavior was "minimal" Sunday despite gusty winds. Crews on the ground continue to battle the fire on the perimeter, as helicopters, airtankers and water scoopers drop water on the flames. The Utah National Guard is joining the firefighting efforts Monday with the support of two helicopters.

Jodanelle Reservoir remains closed Monday to allow aircraft to swoop in and gather water.

The reduced acreage is far below the 3,000 acre estimate given when the fire first broke out Saturday. That number dropped in half Sunday, before winding up just under 550 acres Monday.

Despite threats to nearby homes, no structures have been destroyed in the fire.

Two lanes of eastbound traffic on Interstate-80 are now open to traffic, while all westbound lanes remain open.