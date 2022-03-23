Mapleton firefighters extinguish fully engulfed home under construction

MAPLETON, Utah — After several hours, fire crews were able to successfully extinguish a house that was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday night

Shortly after midnight, Mapleton Fire was dispatched to the area of South Pond Circle and Nemalka Lane where they found a partially built, vacant home fully involved.

The massive fire caused a partial collapse of the house and by the time the flames were out the partially built home was considered a total loss.

One nearby home was temporarily evacuated out of an abundance of caution but no injuries were reported.

Mapleton City Fire said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.