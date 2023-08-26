Watch Now
Marijuana, cocaine, and firearms seized in early morning search

Two suspects in custody
A photo of the scene released by Salt Lake City Police. Members of the department's SWAT Team meet after SLCPD SWAT executed a search warrant at the New Yorker nightclub discuss the search and the figures are lit by the blue lights from a nearby police car. They are speaking while standing in the club's patio, with chairs upturned.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 15:20:31-04

Two people are in jail after Salt Lake City Police searched the New Yorker nightclub and found 100 bottles of alcohol, four guns, as well as marijuana and cocaine early Saturday morning.

According to a press release send out by SLCPD, officers executed a search warrant on the club, located at 60 West Market Street, as part of larger investigation beginning in June 2023, when the agency was tipped off to criminal activity occurring within the club.

From June 9 to July 15, SLCPD increased their patrol operations in the area of around the club, leading to 15 arrests and additional drug and firearm seizures. The enhanced patrols have continued each weekend since they first began.

SLCPD also says since they began their enhanced patrol operations, no aggravated assaults or homicides have occurred at or near the club.

This is a developing story. FOX13 will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

