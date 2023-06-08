Married couple found dead in Cache County home by teen daughter

HYRUM, Utah — A married couple was found dead with gunshot wounds in their Cache County home Wednesday by their 16-year-old daughter.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office reported that the couple's 16-year-old daughter discovered her parents were dead at their home in Hyrum and called authorities.

Deputies and local crews responded and said a 37-year-old woman was found dead in a bedroom with a gunshot wound and a 38-year-old man was found dead in another area of the home.

Officials say an investigation into the incident is ongoing and further details about who the two individuals were as well as what may have led up to the shooting were not made available.

"There is no indication this incident poses a risk to the public," officials report.

