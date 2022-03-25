Massive fire destroys family's home in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A massive house fire consumed a family's home in Highland on Thursday.

According to a social media post by the Lone Peak Fire Department, the 911 call came in around 9:20 a.m. about a house fire on the 10000 block of North Edinburgh Drive.

When crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Lone Peak Fire fire consumes family home in Utah County Thursday March 24 2022



There we no reported deaths or injuries, although one photo posted by the fire department showed the family's cat being given oxygen at the scene.

Lone Peak Fire A cat being given oxygen at the scene of a house fire in Utah County on Thursday March 24 2022

The post said, "our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they are dealing with the fire that caused so much damage to their home!"

American Fork Fire & Rescue and Lehi Fire Department assisted.

The fire was still under investigation.