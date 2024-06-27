Massive fire explodes at Salt Lake City recycling plant

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 50 personnel responded to a massive fire in the early hours of Thursday morning that resulted in explosions at a Salt Lake City recycling plant.

Just after 12:30 a.m., firefighters were alerted to the area of 3040 W. 900 S. Upon arrival, the blaze was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire, sending 70 firefighters, seven engines and five trucks rushing to the scene.

Large propane tanks, piles of recycling materials, wooden pallets and semi-trucks fueled the flames as firefighters worked to get things under control.

Luckily, nobody was inside the building when the fire sparked and officials said no injuries were reported.

In the video below, watch as crews fight the massive fire and explosions are heard

slc fire explosions

Officials said gusts of wind were an extra challenge in fighting the flames and crews used a cooling apparatus to try and contain explosions.

Large, white-hot flames and a plume of black smoke were seen as crews tried to douse the fire through the night.

A couple of hours later, officials reported the fire was under control but crews would stay at the scene extinguishing hot spots.

Road closures on 900 South from 2700 West to 3200 West were put in effect while crews battled the flames and will remain in place until further notice.

Salt Lake City Fire Department

A cause for the fire is still under investigation, officials reported.