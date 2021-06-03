Watch
Matheson Courthouse, adjacent street shut down due to police incident

Posted at 7:42 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 21:43:58-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Matheson Courthouse and part of State Street is shut down in Salt Lake City due to a police incident.

FOX 13 crews saw a police K-9 unit and caution tape blocking the steps of the courthouse. The crew was also asked to move across the street as police rushed to the area.

The courthouse is located at 450 S State St. in Salt Lake City. State Street between 400 and 500 south has been shut down. Traffic is being rerouted. Avoid the area.

This is a breaking news situation. FOX 13 has a crew at the scene and is working to confirm details. Follow fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 for updates.

