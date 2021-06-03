Matheson Courthouse, adjacent street shut down due to police incident

SALT LAKE CITY — Matheson Courthouse and part of State Street is shut down in Salt Lake City due to a police incident.

FOX 13 crews saw a police K-9 unit and caution tape blocking the steps of the courthouse. The crew was also asked to move across the street as police rushed to the area.

The courthouse is located at 450 S State St. in Salt Lake City. State Street between 400 and 500 south has been shut down. Traffic is being rerouted. Avoid the area.

State Street between 400 and 500 South is shut down. Traffic being diverted. pic.twitter.com/cLSsd0h4Wu — 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗 𝙵𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒 (@JFRANCHIREPORTS) June 3, 2021

