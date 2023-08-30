Maverik completes acquisition of Kum & Go convenience store chain

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik has finalized its purchase of the Kum & Go convenience store chain.

In a statement on Tuesday, Utah's largest convenience store chain announced it had completed the acquisition of the Kum & Go and Solar Transport chains in the Midwest. The deal dramatically expands Maverik's footprint to more than 800 stores in 20 states.

But for fans of Kum & Go, the name won't be changing — except for 140 stores in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming — where they will become Maveriks. The Kum & Go name will remain in the Midwest where it is extremely popular.

In a statement, Maverik CEO Chuck Maggelet suggested there would still be differences in the two brands.

"Together, we’ll offer our customers an adventurous and differentiated convenience store experience across fuel, food service, and inside-store offerings. We look forward to using our combined resources to grow our business and further elevate our product offerings to provide the best service to our customers," he said.

Maggelet will be the CEO over both chains. Maverik will also open another "Base Camp" (its name for corporate headquarters befitting the company's slogan of "Adventure's First Stop") in Des Moines, Iowa.