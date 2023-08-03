Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Max Roth recalls 'mistakes' made during dangerous solo canoeing trip

Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 12:29:38-04

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — After two decades reporting on the dangers of heat (I began my career in the California desert), I found myself making some big mistakes and succumbing to some of those dangers myself on a recent long weekend river trip in San Juan County, Utah.

My three-day, two-night planned trip from Bluff to Mexican Hat looked like a breeze. I’ve canoed since I was a kid, and the challenges of the San Juan River didn’t look like they would pose a problem.

Overconfidence was my mistake and the 100+ degree heat took full advantage.

In the end, I lost my expensive electronic gear: a Garmin satellite messenger, my cell phone, and an e-reader.

That gear became a double-edged sword. I have the Garmin so my family can be assured I am safe on the solo trips I love. I should have kept them tied down in their dry bags. But I love playing with gear, so I had them out to send fun and friendly messages while on the river and they were the first things to disappear underwater when I swamped my canoe.

The consequence: my commitment to communicate forced me to decide between keeping my family in the dark or pushing to the end a day early. I chose the latter.

The funny thing: When I saw my phone and satellite messenger disappear into the silt, I wasn’t very upset. I was worried about my $50 paddle.

The comforting (though embarrassing) thing is that the other people on the river would have gotten me through if things had gotten a lot worse. I was mortified to be the person they were worried about, but while I seldom saw another soul, it was clear I was never alone.

It’s a bit painful to share the video; more than anything because seeing my detritus float down river goes against the wilderness ethic: take only pictures, leave only footprints. It’s an ethic I believe wholeheartedly, but one I betrayed in my lack of organization.

I did track down almost everything and I packed out some trash lost or discarded by other floaters, but I need to do better.

I’ll be back on the river as soon as possible. I made dumb mistakes and look forward to having great trips based on smarter choices.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere