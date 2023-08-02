Mayors from Salt Lake County propose homeless overflow plan for this winter

SALT LAKE CITY — In the peak of summer, community leaders are already eyeing what the coldest days of winter will look like for those experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County.

Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini, West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall submitted a plan to the State of Utah Office of Homeless Services to review, asking for more than 600 additional beds for overflow shelter needs this winter.

“We've come together as state, county, cities, providers and individuals with lived experience to identify needs and establish potential solutions early enough to address the gaps we have identified in our collaborative process,” Lang said.

State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser said they aren’t releasing any details of the proposal until they review it.

Mendenhall did say the plan includes a request to keep shelters open 24/7.

“Last year, the plan was only from 7 p.m. until about seven in the morning. The proposal that's being submitted to the state this year is for 24-hour shelter,” said Mendenhall.

The state has 15 days to review the plan, but Niederhauser said they’ll be presenting it to the State Homeless Council on Aug. 10.