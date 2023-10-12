Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

McAuliffe Space Center to open doors tonight for free celebration of upcoming eclipse

Texas power regulators prepare for October solar eclipse
Shutterstock
Texas power regulators prepare for October solar eclipse
Posted at 1:03 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 15:03:27-04

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Utah will be in the direct path of this Saturday's solar eclipse, and the Christa McAuliffe Space Center owned the Alpine School District will be welcoming visitors tonight to highlight this annual event.

“Come celebrate with us as we step into the next phase of providing immersive experiences using virtual, augmented, and mixed reality technology," said James Porter, CMSC Director.

The Center will feature "Eclipse Planetarium Mini-Shows" to educate the public about solar eclipses, and allow guests to take a tour of the facility and its exhibits.

Treats, prizes, and chances to win future experiences at the Center will also be available, with food trucks available for hungry visitors.

This evening's activities will run from 6:15p.m.—8:45 p.m.

All activities are free, but registration is required; go here to reserve tickets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere