McAuliffe Space Center to open doors tonight for free celebration of upcoming eclipse

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Utah will be in the direct path of this Saturday's solar eclipse, and the Christa McAuliffe Space Center owned the Alpine School District will be welcoming visitors tonight to highlight this annual event.

“Come celebrate with us as we step into the next phase of providing immersive experiences using virtual, augmented, and mixed reality technology," said James Porter, CMSC Director.

The Center will feature "Eclipse Planetarium Mini-Shows" to educate the public about solar eclipses, and allow guests to take a tour of the facility and its exhibits.

Treats, prizes, and chances to win future experiences at the Center will also be available, with food trucks available for hungry visitors.

This evening's activities will run from 6:15p.m.—8:45 p.m.

All activities are free, but registration is required; go here to reserve tickets.