Meadowlark Elementary teachers say they're grateful for mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — School is back in session in Salt Lake City, and all students and teachers are required to wear a mask under Mayor Erin Mendenhall's mask mandate order last week.

Teachers at Meadowlark Elementary School say they're grateful for the mandate, as they feel it will keep everyone safe while lowering fears about spreading COVID-19.

"Kids want to take care of each other and do the right thing, and so they wear masks happily,” said Principal Maggie Cummings of the mandate.

“It really isn’t an issue here. The community has suffered greatly, and they’re grateful for the masks."

She added that the only calls she's received have been parents saying they're glad their children will be kept safe. The school is also helping students readjust to being back in the classroom with a "positive intervention and support" program to address emotional needs.

Custodians are also working around the clock to sanitize classrooms and high touch point areas, including bathrooms and playgrounds.

Salt Lake City's School District is working hard to keep everyone safe, according to Superintendent Timothy Gadson, who toured schools are the district to meet with parents, students, and teachers.

“What I’m learning is that these masks are not interfering with instruction. Students are in classrooms, listening to their teachers, and interacting with they're learning,” said Gadson.

Teachers at Meadowlark Elementary say they are excited to be back in the classroom, and glad they can safely teach students in person.