Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver Thanksgiving dinners to Utahns in need

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers in the Salt Lake County community helped donate 1,000 meals to people and families needing a meal this Thanksgiving — including the Klein family, who has been a part of this donation initiative for 26 years.

All three generations have made their tradition to volunteer to pack full turkey meals through the Meals on Wheels program for people who might not has access to a festive meal this Thanksgiving. This year, more than 100 volunteers came to drive these meals to those families.

“This is what Thanksgiving is to us, you know? My kids don’t know any differently than doing this, my nieces and nephews don’t know any differently, they grew up doing this,” said Sarah Holland, whose grandfather started their family’s tradition of giving back in 1996.

Many of the people packing meals in the room were members of her family, working hard, and having fun alongside others stepping up to give back.

None of this would be possible without the help of volunteers. Once meals are packed up, volunteers take them to drivers ready to take the meals to families in the community and hand the meals in person.

“We want everybody to see somebody, some friendly face on Thanksgiving," said Salvation Army captain James Combs. He added that it’s a way to show the people they are serving that they care.

“I think that social contact is super important for those who are homebound, those who are alone most of their lives," he said. "That interaction, that love, even that single handshake or that pat on the back is a huge thing for people that otherwise don’t always get to see or interact with people all the time.”

He said this year was especially crucial to step up for those who struggle to buy the supplies for a Thanksgiving dinner.

“If you look in the community even over the last two months, we’ve seen a 38% increase in the need just for groceries on a day-to-day basis. Families coming to our door for basic necessities has increased,” said Combs.

A reason he and Holland encourage everyone to volunteer — not only on Thanksgiving but at any time of the year.

“Everybody can go out and do this. It’s not hard, so just make a little effort and go out," Holland said. "A little bit makes a huge difference in so many lives."