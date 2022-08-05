Mechanical failure of small plane forces emergency landing in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The pilot of a small plane in Weber County was forced to make an emergency landing in Weber County Wednesday afternoon due to a mechanical failure.
Officials say the emergency landing happened at 12:20 p.m. in a remote area of western Weber County.
Photos show the plane in a field surrounded by brush and dry vegetation.
The pilot was not injured and told officials a mechanical issue forced the landing.
Due to the remote location, drones from the Weber County Sheriff's Office and Ogden City Police Department helped locate the plane.