Mechanical failure of small plane forces emergency landing in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The pilot of a small plane in Weber County was forced to make an emergency landing in Weber County Wednesday afternoon due to a mechanical failure.

Officials say the emergency landing happened at 12:20 p.m. in a remote area of western Weber County.

Photos show the plane in a field surrounded by brush and dry vegetation.

Weber County Sheriff's Office

The pilot was not injured and told officials a mechanical issue forced the landing.

Due to the remote location, drones from the Weber County Sheriff's Office and Ogden City Police Department helped locate the plane.