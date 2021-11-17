Medical cannabis pharmacy license issued to facility in Carbon County

PRICE, Utah — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday announced they had awarded their newest medical cannabis license to facility in Carbon County.

Dragonfly Wellness, is opening the facility soon in Price.

UDOH said the company has both a cannabis processor and cannabis cultivator license from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

This will be the first medical cannabis facility in Carbon County.

“The evaluation committee spent many hours evaluating applications from companies seeking this medical cannabis pharmacy license. The process was highly competitive and some qualified applicants were left disappointed, but that is the nature of a highly competitive process,” said Richard Oborn of the Utah Department of Health. “The Utah Department of Health is committed to ensuring patients have safe and reliable access to medical cannabis and we are confident that Dragonfly Wellness is well prepared to meet the needs of qualifying patients living in Southeastern Utah.”

There are 14 other medical cannabis facilities operating in other parts of Utah: