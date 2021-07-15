Meet Babs, the new snow leopard at Utah's Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Hogle Zoo now has another reason to visit this summer--to meet Babs, the zoo's new snow leopard.

"She's gorgeous and very chatty with her keepers. She is a young snow leopard so her coat is beautiful and fluffy!

"She usually likes to hang out in her igloo or on the top ledge getting wet under the misters," says Animal Care Supervisor Melanie Kuse.

Babs is a transplant from the Toledo Zoo in Ohio as part of a recommendation the Species Survival Plan to protect these beautiful creatures.

But she has another reason for coming to the zoo--to be a mate for Chimeegui, also know as Chim.

She can now be seen "looking sassy" in the zoo's Asian Highlands exhibit, so visitors are encouraged to meet this new arrival.