Meet The Candidate: Angel Castillo

OGDEN, Utah — This is former Ogden planning commissioner, Angel Castillo’s second time running for Mayor of Ogden. She hopes to leverage her knowledge of the system and experience working with the city to fix issues and find solutions to problems residents are dealing with.

“I have zero onboarding, I have attended every single city council and work session since 2018," she said. "I’ve read every packet, I’ve read every budget, and I comment and participate in every meeting."

One of her top priorities is helping people own a home in Ogden.

“I have three developers that are ready to go with some of the land that we already have to create 120 units available for purchase by the end of 2025 at $250k," said Castillo. "Because that’s people coming out of school, have debt you need that starter home.”

With a focus on fiscal responsibility, helping people get the services they need, and public safety – including supporting the police department.

“There are more calls in Ogden per officer per shift than the entire state," she said. " We don’t pay them enough and we need more officers on board so we can have the kind of patrols that we want.”

As the only female candidate running, Castillo said she hopes to win, to make history.

“We have never had a woman mayor," said Castillo. "And it is time for representation as there are people that are women that are qualified."

The Ogden primary election for the mayoral seat is underway. It’s an open seat, with 7 candidates vying for the spot. The current mayor of Ogden City, Mike Caldwell, announced earlier this year that he would not run for re-election after this third term.

Every active voter in Ogden receives a ballot in the mail and all are eligible to vote in the mayoral race. The top two candidates from the primary election on September 5, will face off in the general election on November 21.

Ballots have already been sent out, so you can vote by or on election day, September 5. You can verify your voter registration, view a sample ballot and learn more about all the candidates at vote.utah.gov

The deadline to register to get a ballot in the mail is August 25, which is this Friday by 5 p.m.

You can vote in person at the Weber Center from August 29 to September 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also drop off your ballot at secure drop boxes 24/7 located at every city office, the county library, in the Weber Center parking lot and at Weber State.

If you would like to learn more about Angel Castillo, the campaign website can be found here.