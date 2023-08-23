Meet The Candidate: Ben Nadolski

OGDEN, Utah — Nadolski is no stranger to public office. After two decades of working in public administration, he is now running for the seat of Ogden Mayor.

His role included helping fish populations and later as a policy analyst and legislative liaison. He has also served for two terms as a member of the Ogden City Council.

“When you see something that you care about and know that you can help, I think we all have an obligation to step up and to serve," he said. "It’s the kind of service that I love."

Nadolski's focus is on affordable housing, saying that the city does not have enough opportunities for people to own a home.

“We have a lot of deferred maintenance on sidewalks, and roads, and water lines, sewer, curb and gutter, etc. but we also have opportunities to bring reliable and fast internet through fiber to Ogden,” added Nadolski. “Basic services that the city ought to be providing, that we have so much work to do to get caught up.”

Nadolski said his work has helped him build strong connections in the city and state, and he wants to foster that sense of community and leadership at every level.

“The next mayor needs to be able to lead both externally with our community and internally with our people,” said Nadolski. “Because there is so much at stake, and it’s not as easy to get these things done as people think.”

The Ogden primary election for the mayoral seat is underway. It’s an open seat, with seven candidates vying for the spot.

The current mayor of Ogden City, Mike Caldwell, announced earlier this year that he would not run for re-election after this third term.

Every active voter in Ogden receives a ballot in the mail and all are eligible to vote in the mayoral race. The top two candidates from the primary election on Sept. 5, will face off in the general election on Nov. 21.

The deadline to register to get a ballot in the mail is August 25, which is this Friday by 5 p.m.

You can vote in person at the Weber Center from August 29 to September 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also drop off your ballot at secure drop boxes 24/7 at every city office, the county library, in the Weber Center parking lot and at Weber State.

If you would like to learn more about Ben Nadolski, here is his campaign website.