FOX 13 News anchor Max Roth was camping in the Escalante area when he stumbled across the Escalante Canyons Arts Festival.

Max tends to stumble on things because he likes to wander and hates to plan.

In the video above, he talks with artists Michael Keyes and Johanne Descoteaux.

If you’d like to see more art by Michael Keyes or Johanne Descoteaux, they each have websites: