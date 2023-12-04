Memorable high school class immerses students in real-world problems

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Some say a class at Brighton High School is the hardest course they've ever taken while others say it's their favorite but all agree "American Problems" is a rite of passage.

For the past 40 years, the class has been in session, educating thousands of high school seniors about real-world problems.

In the class, students wrestle with questions that adults navigate in society, often having to explore moral and ethical issues.

Aaron Hadfield has taught the class for 22 years and is just as invested as his students in ensuring the experience is all-immersive.

"One of the things I love about this program is the hands-on nature of it," Hadfield remarked.

Students visit a closet filled with wigs, clothes and other accessories to make sure they look the part for whatever experience they encounter.

When FOX 13 News visited the class, nine students were playing Supreme Court justices and others were acting as lawyers presenting their arguments.

"This last case is based on the Skokie demonstrations in 1977 when neo-Nazis wanted to protest in a town that was predominantly holocaust survivors," Hadfield explained.

Students agree the class is a lot of work both inside and outside of class.

"My brother took this class," explained student Ayla Cole. "I was seeing my brother doing all these sorts of things and I was like, this is more work than I've ever seen you do for any class."

But despite the workload, Hadfield said students are invested in the content and he's seen an increase in attendance.

"Students will often check out if it's a lecture," he said. "But if you have them step in...students seem to come to class and be more engaged."

The attendance boost is a victory in Hadfield's mind as absences have been on the rise since the pandemic.

He believes it's essential for students to be given opportunities to discover their own opinions and form their own identities as they explore historic events.

Hadfield spends hundreds of hours outside of his contract making the simulations work for students but says it's worth it as he sees his effort making a difference in the lives of Utah teens.