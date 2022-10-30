Memorial commemorates 12 lives lost in helicopter crash near Antelope Island

GREAT SALT LAKE, Utah — On the 30th anniversary of a tragedy that took the lives of 12 special operators, sons, husbands, fathers and men were remembered for their service in a ceremony at Antelope Island.

On October 29th 1992, a helicopter was on a joint special operations training exercise from Hill Air Force base when the aircraft crashed into the Great Salt Lake, taking the lives of 12 operators.

Two years later, a memorial was built for them, but over the years, the pictures of the fallen service members had faded. So, military and service non-profit groups stepped in to restore the pictures, so their memories can live on.

“These guys know the risks but they are willing to take that risk and they are willing to train and trust that their training is going to bring them through the risk, it doesn’t always happen that way,” said Cathie Smith, who lost her late husband Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Strauss that night.

The restoration project took about two months. Families who lost loved ones and several military groups gathered to rededicate the memorial and pay their respects.

“I miss him every day. My kids miss him,” said Smith. “There’s been lots of occasions where my daughter got married and her dad wasn’t there to walk her down the aisle but still, bittersweet. Nice to gather with these people.”

Nearly 100 people gathered for the ceremony.

“A great way to keep their memory and to honor them and remember them and never let their memory die,” said Smith.

Leading up to the memorial structure are the names of the men who died. The structure itself tells the story of what happened on that tragic day 30 years ago.

“The effort to bring this into existence, started with one individual – the father of one of the fallen rangers,” explained Dan Schilling, retired air force lieutenant colonel, combat controller and special tactics officer. “But really, it’s not surprising to me because this is one of those communities, whether you’re army or air force, that will come together to remember people who have been lost in their service to the country”

Schilling lost some of his combat controller friends that night, thirty years ago. He added the ability for anyone to visit the memorial at Antelope Island State Park means their story will live on.

“I come out here every 29th of October and pay respects to not just my four friends, but all 12 men who gave their lives, and I’ll do that till I pass away,” he added.