Memorial Day ceremonies, baby animals days, Scandinavian festival and MORE happening this weekend

Memorial Day weekend and the kickoff to summer are here! If you still need plans over the long holiday weekend, look no further! FOX 13 has you covered.

If you know of an event that's happening that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email news@fox13now.com.

Here's what's happening across the state this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

Baby Animal Days

Exotic furry friends will be on display at American West Heritage Center in Wellsville for attendees to observe and admire. Visitors will be able to interact with most animals and young kids can ride a pony! Food trucks will also be on-site for anyone who wants a bite!

Mountain Man Rendezvous



Learn about people who put the "Cache" in Cache Valley and participate in activities such as tomahawk throwing on Friday, Saturday and Monday as part of the Baby Animal Days Festival. By the time you're through with this event, you'll be a certified mountain man!

GRAND COUNTY

Moab Arts Festival 2023

Original art from over 60 artists will be on display at this festival happening Saturday and Sunday in Moab. Live music, karaoke, a cake walk, chalk art, food vendors and trucks, a beer and wine garden and other festivities will also be present at this festival.

DAVIS COUNTY

Kaysville Memorial Day Program

On Memorial Day, head to the Kaysville Cemetery to participate in a program dedicated to honor those who have served our country and their families. Event seating is limisted so bring chairs, blankets and an umbrella in case it rains. Happening from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Davis County Fantasy Ball

For kids, dress up in your finest attire to meet your favorite princesses and Mickey and take a ride in a carriage on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then a Royal Ball will be hosted with music and dancing. Tickets/RSVP required.

Operation Hero Boot Display



Honor and remember Utah's fallen service members by viewing the boot display on Friday through Tuesday at Station Park throughout the day. Each boot in the display represents a Utah service member who has fallen in service sine September 11, 2001.

IRON COUNTY

Breakfast on the farm

There are not many ways that are better than starting off a Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast. ESPECIALLY if you don't have to make it yourself. If you are near Cedar City, you're in luck! Red Acre Farm is hosting a breakfast on the farm and plant sale with eggs, bacon, sausage, french toast, pancakes, farm hash and fresh juice! Don't miss the delicious fun from 8:30-11 a.m.

Cedar City Memorial Day Program



Cedar City American Legion Post 74 and other local organizations will join together for a short Memorial Day Ceremony at the Cedar City Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Busker Fest



Celebrate busking! What is busking you may ask? It's a person who entertains in a public place for donations and adds "to the vibrancy and culture of cities around the world." On Friday and Saturday, buskers including musicians, dancers, hula-hoopers, jugglers, comedy and more will be on Regent Street between 100 and 200 South. FREE event with food trucks and more happening on Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from 4-10 p.m.

Gardening Fundamentals Workshop



It's garden season! Learn about the companionship between corn, beans and squash plants in the garden, water-wise gardening, herb care, beekeeping, seed-saving and other gardening topics at this all-day workshop hosted at the main library in Salt Lake City from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday!

Cosmic Visions - A Light and Music Fusion



A live show that combines electronic music using synchronized lighting and video creates a captivating experience for attendees. The music artist will perform a set of songs while synchronized lighting matches the rhythm and mood. You have to be at least 14-years-old to attend this show and tickets are required! Happening Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mid Valley Performing Arts Center.

Tree planting at North Star Elementary



Enjoy the morning sun and do some good for the community at this tree planting hosted at North Star Elementary on Saturday at 9 a.m. The event will begin with a safety talk and planing demonstration before the group will be separated to plant trees. Organizers will bring all the tools, trees, soil, safety equipment and light snacks. Make sure to wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and sun-protection!

West Valley City Memorial Day program



Flag ceremony, wreath-laying and remarks from Mayor Karen Lang plus refreshments at the Utah Veterans Memorial on Monday at 11 a.m.

Sandy Memorial Day program



Gold Star wife Jennie Taylor will speak at this Memorial Day Program hosted on Monday at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary and Cemetery in Sandy to honor individuals who have sacrificed their lives for their country. Happening at 11 a.m.

Riverton Memorial Day program



Honor guard, 21-gun salute and reading of the names of deceased veterans buried in the cemetery will happen at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverton City Cemetery. Be sure to bring blankets or lawn chairs for your family.

Draper Memorial Day Ceremony



Remember and honor those who have died in military service with brief remarks, the playing of taps and a moment of silence. The event will be held rain or shine at 3 p.m.

Bluffdale Memorial Day Ceremony



A patriotic program including the honor guard, a 21-gun salute and the reading of deceased veterans buried in the cemetery. Happening at 10:15 at the Bluffdale City Cemetery.

SANPETE COUNTY

Spring City Heritage Day

Step back in time in Spring City on Saturday to tour historic Pioneer homes, look at paintings and shop to artisan crafts and goods. Food trucks as well as an arts and craft sale will help make this event unforgettable! Tickets are required for this event scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scandinavian Festival

Celebrate Scandinavian Heritage in Utah on Friday and Saturday in Ephraim with a full day of fun! On Saturday, attendees can look forward to a car show, wool dying, may pole, tennis tournament, beard contest, wife carrying competition (if you go, please write in to explain what this is haha) and more! On Monday morning, there will be a Memorial Day Service. The fun is happening at various times near the Snow College campus.

UTAH COUNTY

Orem Chinese Food & Cultural Fair



Traditional Chinese food, dumpling-making, dragon dance performance, Chinese calligraphy and MORE will be at this fair in Orem on Saturday from 11:30-2 p.m. at Mt. Timpanogos Bowery.

Paranormal Cirque



Be entertained by acrobats, illusionists and mystery at the Paranormal Cirque in Provo this weekend! The show tiptoes the line of fun and fear - creating a thrilling experience for all. Be warned, the show is for adults, meaning minors under 17 years old will need an accompanying parent or adult to purchase a ticket. Happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday with various showtimes.

Spanish Fork Food Truck Friday



Load up your lawn chairs, blankets and friends & family to enjoy an array of local food trucks at Spanish Fork City Park on Friday (and all Fridays through the summer). It's a great way to support the food truck industry in Utah, plus you'll score some tasty eats!

American Fork Memorial Day program



Head to the Alpine Tabernacle at 11 a.m. on Monday as American Fork City presents "We Remember" in honor of Memorial Day and those who sacrificed their lives.

WASATCH COUNTY

Wild West Days Train



All aboard the historic Heber Creeper train for the wild west train days! On Friday, Saturday and Monday, families can take a trip to the past with a gunfight, train ride, band and sing-a-longs! Tickets are required and train rides are happening throughout the weekend.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Movie in the Park



Enjoy the summer weather with a free outdoor movie in the park on Friday at 8:45 a.m. at the St. George Town Square. This weekend, you can enjoy a viewing of High School Musical 2 to kick off the summer break for students who just completed the school year. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a snack to enjoy the film.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Food Tour



Learn about history and people in Ogden that makes the city unique while going on a food tour that will leave your mouth watering. Happening on Saturday from 1:30-4:15 p.m. The walking tour tour starts at Union Station and tickets are required!

Farmers Market Ogden



A season of farmers markets is kicking off in Ogden this weekend with the first market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Historic 25th Street. Support local farmers, businesses and pick up some delicious food along the way as you enjoy the outdoors in Ogden.

Spring into Summer market

