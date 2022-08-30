Memorial grows at site of deadly Provo crash that killed siblings

PROVO, Utah — A day after two siblings were killed by a vehicle in Provo, a memorial sits at the sidewalk where they were struck.

The makeshift memorial made up of balloons, flowers, and written condolences can be found near the accident site at 700 North and 800 East.

A 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother were walking to Wasatch Elementary School when they were hit by an SUV early Monday. It's not yet known why the driver, 59-year-old Darren Albertson, veered off the road and onto the sidewalk.

The parents of the children stopped at the accident scene on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the worst day of their lives, beyond imagination. It’s hard to verbalize or feel," said family friend Steve Farr.

He said the family moved to Utah from Peru less than a year ago.

"They came here to pursue their hopes, their dreams for a better life for themselves and their children, and to have it end in a tragedy like this.”

The tight-knit Peruvian community is helping the family through the tragedy, but the support extends far beyond that.

"Bike Walk Provo" is a non-profit organization that advocates for safer street designs for walkers and bikers. The group's executive director says it’s important to acknowledge the family’s pain, while also being mindful about the city’s continuous need for more people-friendly roads.

"There are options for street design that can make it safe for all users, even in cases where the driver may bear no responsibility," said Christine Frandsen.

Safer roads may mean reducing speed limits, introducing protected bike lanes, or adding landscaped buffers, all to help reduce the number of incidents.