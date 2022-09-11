Memorial, rally held for Utah man killed by police in 2014

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Family members and community activists are still trying to get answers and come to terms with the death of Darrien Hunt, who was shot by police exactly eight years ago.

“Do what I can to keep his memory alive and fight for the justice his family hasn’t seen,” said Tod Robbins, who has been helping organize memorials for Hunt.

On Sep. 10, 2014, Hunt was 22 years old when he was shot by Saratoga Springs police officers when they saw him with what looked like a samurai sword.

A mural of Hunt's face smiles in downtown Salt Lake City, alongside other people who were killed by police, like George Floyd. That’s where people gathered to stand with the Hunt family.

“We will continue to tell his story and to ask for justice, ask the Utah County Attorney’s Office to reconsider his case, until justice is prevailed,” added Robbins.

In November 2014, the Utah County Attorney’s Office justified the deadly shooting.

“The police department’s story changed multiple times. They closed to the book before they even read it,” Robbins said.

Robbins organized a memorial for Hunt Saturday morning near the spot where he was killed. And in the evening, community members gathered to show his family that they are not alone in their fight.

There have been calls and requests to reopen Hunt's case and have what they call a fair federal review. People say they won’t stop fighting until justice prevails.

“His whole life is flattened into that one moment, and there’s no nuance about him as a human being, but we give every latitude to police officers,” said Robbins.

Members of the Hunt family told FOX 13 News they were in too much pain to comment, but said they will continue to fight for what’s right.