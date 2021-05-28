Mendenhall reflects on one year since violent protests in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been almost a year since violent protests broke out in downtown Salt Lake City. A police car was overturned and lit on fire. Numerous windows were broken, some people were beaten. It was a peaceful protest of what happened to George Floyd, until things turned violent.

In a one on one interview, FOX 13’s Bob Evans spoke with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and reflected on what happened that day, what has changed since, and where the city is headed now.

Mayor Mendenhall believes the city has made progress in the form of police reform, and the establishment of an Equity Office in city government. She acknowledges there is still much to do in correcting four centuries and thousands of experiences and deaths like George Floyd’s in our nation’s history. She calls on all of us to do our part in ending racism.