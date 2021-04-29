Watch
Mendenhall unveils tiny home program to help Salt Lake City's homeless

Salt Lake City
Posted at 1:07 PM, Apr 29, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced plans Thursday to build a tiny home village to help alleviate the city's homelessness problem.

The city will partner with The Other Side Academy to create a pilot village to focus on homeless residents.

Mendenhall's office says it hopes to open the village to residents by this winter, although a location for the community has yet to be announced.

“This is a huge step forward in this project. We’re moving at light-speed here, given the scope and urgency of the challenge, and I think that’s a testament to the commitment of the City and our partners to confront the reality of this issue,” said Mendenhall.

Renderings of the proposed village shows a community that includes homes, gardens and retail locations.

"Mayor Mendenhall's tiny home initiative is an important option for individuals experiencing homelessness to connect with a community and much needed services. It's also an investment in deeply affordable housing development, a key component in making homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring," said Laurie Hopkins, Executive Director of Shelter the Homeless.

