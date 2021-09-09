Mercury contamination found in Fairmont Park pond, residents asked to avoid the area

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officials are asking residents to avoid Fairmont Park after mercury was found inside the pond.

In a tweet Wednesday evening by the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities, officials said the city is working on further confirmation testing.

"Testing of the pond's water today found mercury inside the pond. With this potential contamination the City is now in the process of completing confirmation testing that will determine an accurate reading of whether there is a contamination in the pond."

pic.twitter.com/uMJ0GX9REe — SLC Department of Public Utilities (@SLCPU) September 9, 2021

Due to the contamination, residents are being asked to keep away from the pond, especially children and pets.

The Utah Department of Health and U.S. EPA are assisting the city in further investigation.

It is unknown when the park will be reopened.

The park is located at 1040 E Sugarmont Dr in Salt Lake City.

This is a developing story, watch FOX 13 and follow fox13now.com for new updates.