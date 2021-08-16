Midvale Catholic church unveils new statue after previous one was vandalized

Almost a year after being vandalized, a Midvale church has finally unveiled a new statue.

In September of 2020, St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church had their statue of St. Therese toppled over and broken in the middle of the night.

On Saturday, they dedicated a brand new statue with the help of Juan Diego Catholic High School.

“We thought about whether repairing the other statue or buying a new one, and so we decided to get a new one," Seminarian Andre Sicard said. "They generously donated this statue and the fencing and the landscaping around it."

The high school also helped with fencing the property, and they even put more lights up to help keep the campus safe.