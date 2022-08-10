Midvale City council votes to remain in Unified Police Department

MIDVALE, Utah — At a meeting Tuesday night, the Midvale City council voted to stay in the Unified Police Department after concerns over the proposed budget were brought forth in July.

The vote had stipulations, however. In order for the city to stay with UPD, four big changes must be made. The department must give the city more control in the budget process, a third-party organizational evaluation must be done, a fund-balance policy must be established and there needs to be an emphasis on local branding.

Residents made their voices heard during the meeting, saying they've seen a difference in the city since it joined UPD.

"Way long ago back in the '80s and the '90s we didn't have the best reputation around," said resident Stacey Phillips. "If you mentioned you lived in Midvale you would hear all sorts of things about how awful the cops are and I have just seen a huge change since UPD has taken over."

Phillips has lived in the city for more than 50 years. She says the officers have transformed the area.

"These officers are fantastic," Phillips said. "They're getting to know the people and the issues that are out there, and helping to provide resources to people."

Midvale City Manager Matt Dahl agreed that the officers from UPD provide quality service and the city is committed to working with the Department to resolve issues.

"I think that vote today sort of reflects the fact that we know we're getting a quality service out of UPD," Dahl said. "We think our officers do a great job. And the council really wants to make sure that we have an opportunity to work through those issues, and make UPD a better organization and to better meet the needs of our community."

With inflation, Dahl said residents have been positive about the property tax increase, knowing that it's going to law enforcement and keeping the community safe.

In July, FOX 13 News reported the proposed budget UPD gave the City of Midvale was $11 million. In 2020, Midvale also considered leaving the Department after Taylorsville City dropped the services and opted to form their own Police Department.