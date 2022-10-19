Midvale will break ground on affordable housing for those with greatest need

Housing Connect—Salt Lake County's Housing Authority—will break ground on a new development in Midvale that will create 89 new units of affordable housing.

Twelve duplexes at 7200 South and Fort Union Boulevard that currently houses 23 affordable housing units will be razed and replaced with a single, three-story building, a new parking lot, and playground equipment. Th entire structure will be leased to households with incomes that are at or below 50 percent of the area's median income.

Some units will also be designated for those with special needs, including those who were formerly homeless, people with disabilities, and survivors of domestic violence. There will be ten units that can accommodate those with physical disabilities.

“We are exceptionally grateful to Utah Housing Corporation for being awarded Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. The funding for this project made possible by the tax credit program will . . . create 65 additional affordable housing units.” said Housing Connect Chief Executive Officer Janice Kimball.

This $25 million development is possible thanks to funding from Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, construction financing through Zions Bank, permanent financing through Rocky Mountain CRC, the Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund, Salt Lake County, and Midvale City.