Military members, families can celebrate free admission at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Armed Forces Day May 18

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Hogle Zoo wants to honor retired veterans, active service members, military family members, and families of those who have lost a soldier with free admission on Friday, May 18.

It's their way of commemorating Armed Forces Day and thanking those who have served our country, sometimes making the ultimate sacrifice.

To receive the free tickets, guests should bring their military ID to show at the ticket window.

Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Find more information Armed Services Day and zoo events here.