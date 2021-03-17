Millard Co. Sheriff calls on public to help surveil copper and catalytic converter thefts

FILLMORE, Utah — The Millard County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in stopping the theft of copper wire, catalytic converters and other items.

"Current pricing of certain metals and materials has increased in the scrap and recycle industry which often results in the increase of theft of these items. As always, we feel that involving our communities in the deterrence of crime will decrease the number of potential victims," a Facebook post from the Millard County Sheriff says.

MCSO gave a few suggestions for the public to consider in the effort to reduce crimes of theft. The first suggestion is placing trail cameras, often used for hunting game, in locations prone to theft.

"You would not need the newest form of this technology, there are trail cameras to be purchased for under 50 dollars. Being creative as well as effective in the possible placement of these cameras on your property is important. Obviously, placement considerations would include camera view of entrances and accesses to your property, and specific belongings you may care most about," the post says.

Doorbell cameras and ordinary surveillance cameras are also useful in capturing images of criminals.

Another suggestion from MCSO is upgrading the lighting on private property since many thefts occur at nighttime.

"[Technology] has increased so that you could purchase lighting that turns on with motion detection or when the sun goes down for the night. There are also efficient lighting sources which require little power, therefore, saving on the electric bill," the post says.

The final suggestion from MCSO regarding property theft is finding ways to improve community cooperation.

"The best way for each of us to remain secure is to watch out for one another. If you witness suspicious activity or see a vehicle or person on your neighbor’s property that is unrecognized, reach out to your neighbor and ask them. If it seems very out of the ordinary you can always give us a call. Keep in mind, those who commit these crimes are aware of the very technologies we have emphasized here, and often surveil target locations prior to acting," the post says.

MCSO asks members of the public to report suspicious activity to its non-emergency lines at 435-743-5302 and 435-864-2755.