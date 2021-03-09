Millcreek breaks ground for Millcreek Common

MILLCREEK, Utah — Millcreek City officials have broken ground for Millcreek Common, a new public plaza and open space set to open in November.

The 2.5-acre plaza will host an ice ribbon, a splash pad, ground floor retail spaces, a food truck park and other amenities in an area between 3200 S and 3300 S, and between 1300 E and Highland Dr.

According to a news release from Millcreek City, the city’s residents urged leaders to create a vibrant and accessible city center when Millcreek was first incorporated in late 2016.

Millcreek mayor Jeff Silvestrini told FOX 13 the common will help to retain and enhance Millcreek’s charm while adding new components for recreation, business and city administration.

“We’re working hard to maintain that feel and to make sure that this area is built the right way so the buildings will be stepped back so they don’t appear to be completely intimidating but still they will provide the amenities Millcreek residents want. So our goal is to make this be or to feel like an old school downtown,” Silvestrini said.

The first restaurant set to open at Millcreek Common is Pizza Nono, which also operates a popular eatery in Salt Lake City’s 9th and 9th neighborhood.