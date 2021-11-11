Million dollar veterans memorial unveiled in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A million dollar dream is now a reality in West Valley city. A Veterans memorial honoring all Utahns who lost their lives in several conflicts over the years.

The guardians of freedom memorial wall, next to the Utah cultural celebration center grounds, was unveiled this morning.

The project began as a dream project for outgoing West Valley mayor Ron Bigelow.

‘I Left My Home’ music video inspired by viral army cadence to be released Veterans Day

Bigelow is also an Air Force veteran who served stateside during the Vietnam conflict.

He envisioned one wall to honor all 2,894 Utah vets who died in wars going back did the first world war.

After years of planning, gathering the funds and then an intense, six month construction project, the 75 foot wall is now a reality.

“Those who have served in the military form a bond," said Bigelow. "And especially those who have been in combat together and that’s here, many will remember these individuals, not just family members but others as well.”

The mayor and others say this wall, along with the 3 acres which surround it, will be a place for veterans and non-veterans like to come to reflect and remember the sacrifices made by so many defending our nation.

In honor of all his hard work seeing this project through, Mayor Bigelow was given United States flag which had previously flown over the nations capital by Utah representatives Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens.

A dinner at the cultural heritage center later this evening will round out the festivities here in West Valley city honoring Utah and Americas veterans.