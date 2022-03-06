Minimal crashes in the wake of heavy snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite the heavy snowfall hitting the state, the number of crashes on Utah's highways is lower than usual, with less than 40 crashes as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Utah Highway Patrol attributes this to the lighter Sunday traffic, which means there are fewer drivers on the road.

"We've had just under 40 crashes from midnight and about 60 motorist assists," UHP Trooper Tara Walhberg told FOX 13 News. "Had this been [Monday], we'd probably would have been seeing some higher numbers."

While the number of crashes is on the low side, UHP is still urging caution. In a tweet posted around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, they advise drivers to "slow down and give yourself extra time."