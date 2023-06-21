Minor magnitude 2.5 earthquake felt in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A minor 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled part of Salt Lake County Wednesday afternoon and at least 50 people reported feeling the shake.

The epicenter was located three kilometers East North-East of Magna and had a depth of 10.6 kilometers.

It happened at 11:50 a.m.

At least 50 people felt the quake in the area, with some calling FOX 13 News to report the shake.

Most people reporting were within ten miles of the epicenter and reported only very weak or light shaking, data shows.

Some reports indicate people felt the quake as far North as Ogden and as far South as South Jordan.