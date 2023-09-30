Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Miss Utah crowned Miss USA 2023

The newly crowned Miss USA, Noelia Voight, standing on the stage holding a bouquet of flowers, wearing the Miss USA sash on top of her Miss Utah sash, and the jeweled tiara on top of her head. Her face is beaming with a smile as she waves to the audience. The other contestants are in the background, out of focus, applauding.
VVV Global Entertainment
The newly crowned Miss USA, Noelia Voight.
The newly crowned Miss USA, Noelia Voight, standing on the stage holding a bouquet of flowers, wearing the Miss USA sash on top of her Miss Utah sash, and the jeweled tiara on top of her head. Her face is beaming with a smile as she waves to the audience. The other contestants are in the background, out of focus, applauding.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 14:50:38-04

RENO, Nevada — After a week-long visit leading up to a night of glamour, Utah's own Noelia Voight was crowned Miss USA 2023 Friday night.

Voight, 23, represented Utah and beat out 50 other state titleholders, each representing one of the other 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The Miss USA Pageant, held at the Grand Sierra Resort's Grand Theatre, featured the usual competitions; swimwear, evening gown, the final question, and the final look.

The panel of judges included designer Nicole Miller, actress Vivica A. Fox, former "Real Housewife" Luann de Lesseps, and One/Size Beauty founder Patrick Starrr.

Former "Bachelor in Paradise" star Jordan Kimball commentated the event alongside the reigning Miss USA, Morgan Romano.

This year's pageant marked a number of firsts. It is it's first year under new President and CEO Laylah Rose, who assumed the role after the Miss Universe Organization was acquired by JKN Global, owned by Thai entrepreneur Anne Jakrajutatip, back in 2022.

“I am honored to be in this space with the most elite State Queens in all the world! I cannot wait to highlight their passion that they pour into their platforms,” said Rose in a statement. “They are making waves and impacts in their communities and states and I’m so proud of all of them, truly! This organization was made for them, and that is exactly what I'm here to do- highlight them in a space they were meant to shine in! They are Queens with hearts of gold from the inside out.”

This year also marks the first time a married titleholder competed in the pageant, Juliana Morehouse-Locklear from Maine. However, she did not advance into the top 20.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere