Miss Utah crowned Miss USA 2023

RENO, Nevada — After a week-long visit leading up to a night of glamour, Utah's own Noelia Voight was crowned Miss USA 2023 Friday night.

Voight, 23, represented Utah and beat out 50 other state titleholders, each representing one of the other 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The Miss USA Pageant, held at the Grand Sierra Resort's Grand Theatre, featured the usual competitions; swimwear, evening gown, the final question, and the final look.

The panel of judges included designer Nicole Miller, actress Vivica A. Fox, former "Real Housewife" Luann de Lesseps, and One/Size Beauty founder Patrick Starrr.

Former "Bachelor in Paradise" star Jordan Kimball commentated the event alongside the reigning Miss USA, Morgan Romano.

This year's pageant marked a number of firsts. It is it's first year under new President and CEO Laylah Rose, who assumed the role after the Miss Universe Organization was acquired by JKN Global, owned by Thai entrepreneur Anne Jakrajutatip, back in 2022.

“I am honored to be in this space with the most elite State Queens in all the world! I cannot wait to highlight their passion that they pour into their platforms,” said Rose in a statement. “They are making waves and impacts in their communities and states and I’m so proud of all of them, truly! This organization was made for them, and that is exactly what I'm here to do- highlight them in a space they were meant to shine in! They are Queens with hearts of gold from the inside out.”

This year also marks the first time a married titleholder competed in the pageant, Juliana Morehouse-Locklear from Maine. However, she did not advance into the top 20.